Visitation: 6-7 p.m. July 17, at Barnes Family Funeral Home. Funeral: 2 p.m. July 18, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Michael Blacksher officiating. Burial, with full military honors, followed at Old Boston Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
Earnest Edward “Ed” Holt, 88, of Nixa, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 3, 1930, in Bruner, the son of Sam and Maggie (Hall) Holt. Ed was united in marriage to Laveta Kays Nov. 20, 1981.
Ed proudly served his country in the United States Army July 1, 1955-April 6, 1956, before being honorably discharged. After Ed retired in 1991 from the sheet metal workers union and cattle farming, he and Laveta moved to Nixa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maggie (Hall) Holt and Sam Holt; son Rick; sister Nancy; and four brothers James, Raymond, Ronnie and Andy.
Ed is lovingly survived by his wife, Laveta Holt, of Nixa; daughter Veneta Mitchell and husband Dean, of Fordland; daughter-in-law, Susan; grandchildren Kim Harvil, of Springfield, Steve Gifford, of Ava, Amanda King and husband Steve, of Fordland, and Tommy Grafton; great-grandchildren Dylan and Christian King; sister Gloria Kilmer and husband Dave, of Willard; and brother Larry Holt, of Oldfield. Ed is also survived by his step-daughter, Teresa Kays and husband Chris, of Nixa; and step-son Sean Kays and wife Diana, of Billings.