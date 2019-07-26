Visitation: 6-8 p.m. July 29, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. Funeral: 10 a.m. July 30 also at the funeral home, with Pastor Josh Hall officiating. Burial followed at Eisenhour Cemetery, Spokane.
Edith Margaret Burk, 98, of Highlandville, passed away July 25, 2019. She was born Feb. 5, 1921 in Reeds Spring, the daughter of William Preston Tennison and Janie Luvina Martha Johnson.
On March 23, 1940, Edith was united in marriage to Luther Burk, who preceded her in death.
Edith lived at her family home since 1942. Edith was a member of Selmore Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading the Bible, crocheting baby blankets and working with disabled children and adults. Edith worked on legislation on behalf of Senate Bill 40, establishing funding for the Nixa Workshop. Edith was the foster mother of 19 children throughout her life, as well as “mother” and “grandmother” to many others. Her humor will be missed the most—she was especially good at making people feel at home with her laughter.
Edith is survived by her children, Angel Burk of Highlandville, Rosetta Burk of Highlandville and Roy Burk and wife Deborah of Ozark; grandchildren Robyn Barnhart and husband Brandon, Joshua Burk and wife Ashley and Brookline and Francis Micham; great-grandchildren, Caden, Brynleigh and Preston Burk; and sisters Neva Dean Stephens of Galena, and Truda Reva Elder of Reeds Spring.
In addition to her husband, Edith was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Jean Burk; and brothers and sisters, Minnie Gerdts, Ella Halloran, Clifford Tennison, Dorthy Brashears, Rose Brown, Elbert Tennison and Frank Tennison.