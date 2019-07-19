Services: 4 p.m. July 27, at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Evalee Grace Cayocca Villarreal was granted her wings to fly Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She is now dancing and singing with Jesus, no doubt trying to tell him how to run things in Heaven.
Evalee possessed strength, perseverance and an ability to overcome incredible odds and physical challenges. With her courage, she led us to believe that each day is a blessing and an opportunity to create lasting memories. Evalee enjoyed music, singing, YouTube, eating, terrorizing her brothers, reading stories and playing outside. She looked forward to going to school, swimming, sleeping in a big bed and going places she had never gone before.
Evalee will be missed every day, especially her sassy attitude and winning smile. She will forever remain in our hearts. Through her teachings about life, we were able to create wonderful memories, and it has been a privilege to be a part of her life and her dreams.
Evalee is survived by her loving parents, Adam Villarreal and Angel Cayocca, of Nixa; brothers Austin, Elijah, Brayden, Easton and Zeke; sister Hailee Segura; maternal grandparents Keith and Monica Whitworth, of Ozark, and Danny and Renee Cayocca of Blue Eye; paternal grandparents Charles Villarreal and Lisa Huennekens; paternal great-grandparents Charlie and Cleo Villarreal; and a myriad of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. We know she was especially close to her Auntie Tine, Aunt Savannah and Uncle Cody, whose hearts she has left broken. Evalee also leaves behind wonderful nurses, who provided love, support and who enhanced her quality of learning.
Evalee was preceded in death by her much-loved brother Emmanuel James Cayocca Villarreal; and paternal grandmother Sandra Villarreal.