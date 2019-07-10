Services: 10 a.m. July 15, at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. Burial followed at Jones-Chastain Cemetery, Nixa. Lee was laid to rest beside his beloved father.
Garland “Lee” Blevins was born May 4, 1933, and passed away peacefully July 9, 2019. He was born in Highlandville and raised by his father, Eldon Emmitt Blevins, a well-known furniture craftsman.
Lee was employed for over 30 years by P.G. Walker & Sons, a welding supply and compressed gas company. After leaving the welding supply business, he became self-employed, building and remodeling real estate properties as L.B. Properties & Construction until he retired in 2014.
Lee was an active member of the Elks in Ozark, the Shriners in Springfield and the Scottish Rite of Joplin. Lee was a member of Riverdale Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by his Riverdale Church family and many friends.
Lee is survived by his two children, a son, Ron L. Blevins (Maryann) of Nixa, and a daughter, Kathy Lea Thomas of Springfield; and by a very special friend of over 40 years, Colleen Griffee of Springfield.