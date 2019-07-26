Visitation: 9 a.m. Aug. 3, at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church. Funeral immediately followed the visitation at 11 a.m., also at the church. Burial followed at Weaver Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Joan’s name may be made to St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church.
Joan Loraine (Kahlich) Behrends, 84, of Ozark, passed away July 24, 2019. The beloved daughter of Carl and Odelia Kahlich was born in Slaton, Texas Dec. 27, 1934.
Joan is survived by her loving husband, Robert whom she wed in 1960; children Michael and wife Tammie, Steven and wife Anita; grandchildren Stephanie (and Jake) Brown and Michael Blake (and Victoria) Behrends; and great-grandchildren Aaron, Makayla and Kallen.
She was preceded in death by son Robert Blake.
Joan cherished time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was devoted to the lord and her church, and created amazing quilts for her family and those in need. We will hold you in our hearts until we meet again.