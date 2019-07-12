No services are planned. Carolynn will be placed in the Ozark City Cemetery Mausoleum.
Mary Carolynn Deeds, 86, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was born April 18, 1933, to William and Mildred (Fox) Deeds. She grew up on a farm west of the Finley River, where she experienced a happy childhood and, under her father’s influence, appreciated the wildlife and beauty of the Ozarks countryside.
A graduate of Ozark High School, Carolynn achieved a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Missouri State University and taught two years at Pleasant View Elementary School, north of Springfield. She continued her studies at Drury University, where she completed a master’s degree. While teaching in the Raytown School District in the Kansas City area, she met J.D. Browning of Lee’s Summit, her banker and best friend. He stood by her during two serious illnesses. Carolynn was privileged to travel to Europe, Hawaii, the Bahamas and Mexico with friends.
After her mother entered a nursing home, she retired to the area, where she lived in her Ozark childhood home. She later moved to Springfield to make it her permanent home. She was a long-time member of The Village Presbyterian Church in Kansas City and attended First and Calvary Presbyterian Church at the time of her death.
She is survived by cousins, Mrs. James Newman of Jay, Oklahoma, Dr. Nancy Mouser and husband Bruce, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, and Mrs. Gary Murphy of Seneca, Missouri.