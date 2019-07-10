It was Mary’s final wishes that Barnes Family Funeral Home care for her and follow her wishes of no formal services. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Dean in the Sparta Cemetery. Mary was loved and will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Online condolences may be shared at www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
Mary Edith Harris, 92, of Ozark, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Ozark Riverview Manor. Mary was born March 31, 1927, the daughter of John K. and Ida (Whitsett) Simpson. Nov. 9, 1947, she was united in marriage to John Dean Harris and to this union two sons, Alan T. Harris and P. Bruce Harris, were born.
Mary was a longtime Christian County resident and well-known business woman. She and Dean successfully owned and operated Harris Funeral Homes in Ozark and Nixa for many years and she continued operations after Dean’s death. Mary was a compassionate lady and very classy, but always humble and willing to help others. She was recognized in 1993 by the National Heritage Foundation with a plaque and roses for 42 years of dedicated funeral service.
Mary is survived by a brother, John H. Simpson; two sisters, Helen Acheson and Inis Mitchum; four grandchildren, Caleb Harris, Annie Cundiff, Brandy Sexton and Brianna Preston-Alpers; special friends Brent and Kelly Carlson, Carla Dobbs and Nehemiah Carlson; several nieces and nephews; and other caring family members.
In addition to her husband, Mary was also preceded in death by both sons, Alan and Bruce Harris; two brothers, Charles and George Simpson; two sisters, Mildred Ferrell and Nancy Bray; and a very devoted pet, Java.