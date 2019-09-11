Following the grim days after September 11, 2001, our nation was in mourning, shock and inconsolable sorrow. That day, along with Dec. 7, 1941, are days that will live in infamy in American history.
The Sept. 11 attacks occurred with 19 al-Qaeda Islamic extremists hijacked four commercial airplanes. Two of the four airliners were flown into the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in New York City. A third aircraft was intentionally crashed into the Pentagon. And the fourth crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.
Nearly 3,000 Americans were slaughtered that day, the single largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on United States of America soil.
Following the first plane hitting the World Trade Center, the world was glued to televised coverage. America was watching as the second tower was struck. It was horrific. Millions of Americans viewed as workers in the twin towers chose to leap to their deaths rather than burn to death as fire consumed the upper floors of each building.
Not since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor had Americans been so enraged by cowardly attacks on innocent men and women.
The days and weeks following the 9/11 attacks, American unity and patriotism flourished. America was united. Slogans erupted: “One of the worst days in America’s history saw some of the bravest acts in Americans’ history. We’ll always honor the heroes of 9/11. And here at this allowed place, we pledge that we will never forget their sacrifice,” said President George W. Bush. That was it – “We will never forget.”
But, have we forgotten? Have we regained our equilibrium of life following the vicious attacks on America?
Today marks the 18th year since that attack. There will be memorial services in New York, Washington, D.C., and even here in Christian County to mark that day that lives in infamy.
But on a day-to-day basis, have we forgotten that public servants – firefighters, police officers, military men and women along with civilians who gave up their lives to save others – gave up their futures for many Americans?
Let’s not forget the thousands of our volunteer military personnel who, following the attacks, fought against the vicious terrorists in the breeding grounds of hatred in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Members of Seal Team 6 weeded out the leader of al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden on May 2, 2011, inside his residence located in Abbottabad, Pakistan. America cheered. However, the celebration was short lived. Americans returned to their routines, as we should.
As we live our lives out these years since that vicious attack on America’s way of life, let us “never forget.”
--Keith Hansen
Twice a day...
“It’s the nature of the world that most people have moved on, but the people directly involved with 9/11, for them twice a day it’s 9/11,” said former FDNY firefighter Robert Reeg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.