A big congratulations to our own Jaron Van Houden who is a senior at Chadwick High School. He recently won first place in the Missouri Quarter Horse Southwest District speaking contest, representing the Chadwick FFA chapter. I am not surprised, because he does great in anything he is involved in.
Colton and Jordon Jones' little baby is doing better each day, but will need to have hospital care for some time in Kansas City. I am sure it is hard on the two big sisters remaining at home with loving family members.
The Chadwick School Craft and Vendor Fair was very good on Saturday. The crowd was down some because of folks being afraid to be with other people. I noticed everyone being very careful.
Our community lost several great folks over the past couple of weeks.
Kenny Applegate passed away and his services were held Friday morning. He will be missed by the community, of which he was an active member.
Bill Billingsly was found shot in his yard Wednesday. It seems they are not sure what happened. A celebration of life is being planned for him. You all know Bill as the guy in the wheel chair going from State Route H to Chadwick.
I had a couple of cousins pass away last week. Sharon Kay Maggard passed away in the hospital with the coronavirus. Her services were held on Monday, Dec. 7. She is going to be missed by everyone who ever knew her.
Russ Jones of Sparta passed away Saturday evening in the hospital from the coronavirus. It is so, so, so real in this area. His services will be held on Wednesday at the Baptist Church in Sparta. Everyone who ever knew him enjoyed visiting with him.
This has left a big hole in our community. Please take the time to spend with everyone in this crazy world we are living in.
I drove down to the ranch for a while of Wednesday. That is the day the two grandkids of David and Jeri spend at their house while their parents are at work. They keep things lively all the time being so creative.
Jackie had a birthday on the Third of December. I notice several others celebrated the same day. Happy birthday (late) to all of you.
I drove to Seymour for some Christmas Shopping on Friday. It takes a lot of trips when one has a big family.
Our girls and boys basketball teams both won first place in the Fordland Tournament on Saturday. They are two hard-working teams.
You all have a safe and happy week.
