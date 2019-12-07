The wind blew another month away. Now, it is time for the Christmas panic to begin.
There was a call from Darlene Sunday night. It was hard to have a conversation since the electricity kept blinking. It seems there were some power outages around Oldfield. Thanks to all those workers who got the lights on so soon.
Darlene's son, Paul, and granddaughter, Emma, came for Thanksgiving. They made a trip to the nursing home to visit Grandma Marie on Friday, then visited Joe and Pat, and Bill and Terry at Chadwick. They also visited with cousin Kathy, who is in rehab working on some walking and hand problems. Paul did some repairs around his mom's house while they had a great visit.
Most of the local families enjoyed some really great family gatherings. Traditions have been made over the years that people still enjoy so much. Each family needs change as they lose loved ones and young folks marry and bring some new personalities into the circle.
We had my usual Thanksgiving dinner on Friday. That keeps us shoppers away from all of those Black Friday bargains. I even forgot to pass around the usual book of Christmas wishes for my family, but I pretty well know what they want or need.
The Annual Extended Family Christmas gathering is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 8, from 12-4 p.m. This should fit into church schedules. The menu will be soup and sandwiches again this year. It was a hit at last year's gathering. I look forward to seeing all of you on Sunday.
Happy Birthday to daughter, Jackalyn, on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Our family has a lot of birthdays this month. Happy birthday to each of them. Just so I don't miss any.
Several hours were spent over the weekend sewing Christmas gift bags. It would have been faster to buy paper bags, but they just get thrown away. These cloth bags can be used for other things and not just get burned with the trash. And I have been in the mood to sew.
Hello to Chris (Sheila's brother), who took the time to introduce himself at the feed store last week.
My shingles shot is behind me and there was some reaction to it. Or maybe it was just the wildness of the season.
When my daughter, Kathy, saw the white cover on my couch and chairs, her response was, "That fabric would make a good purse." Luckily, there was some fabric left over for her to take home with her. That big roll of fabric was well worth the little bit of money it cost me.
Congratulations to all you hunters who keep bringing home the horns and meat.
Congratulations to J.D. on a successful fishing trip. That is his favorite sport.
Dalton Little had an accident while climbing the fence to get a basketball. That meant a trip to an urgent care clinic and a shot. Get well quickly, Dalton. There is too much to do around Swan Creek to be slowed down for very long.
Get well to all my friends who are suffering from accidents or illness.
Stay well and enjoy all the parties for the next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.