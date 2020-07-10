Randy Harr called last week to tell me that he had heard from some folks concerning the sketches he had been putting on Facebook. He is very talented when it comes to artwork.
Randy’s brother, Billy, is still trying to get over his recent surgery.
Jessie Case passed away last week. Patty and I drove to Forsyth and signed the guest book. It is so hard to go to funerals since the virus affects all gatherings. Sympathy goes to Exie. It is hard for him to give her up after so many years together.
Two funerals and burials were held in Chadwick on Wednesday and Thursday following a crash that killed two young people and seriously injured another young man. We should all remind our loved ones and ourselves that the double lines are put on highways for a reason. There are needed on almost all of Highway 125.
We who drive past the school area will be reminded of that wreck for a long time.
Hopefully, each of you had a great Fourth of July celebration. Folks should remember why that date is celebrated after more than 250 years. History books need to be updated to at least briefly include many highlights of the past. Kids should know how important the past is. No one cares to hear my opinion, because I have a lot of them at this point in my life. The FOX network has been covering a lot of it over the past few days.
There was almost 2 inches of rain in this area Thursday and Saturday evenings. It was needed and appreciated.
Johnny and some friends came down on Friday for an early Fourth celebration. The kids couldn’t find any crawdads. All the kids like to find and cook them.
J.D. and friends enjoyed a crawdad dinner on Beaver at the Ranch on Saturday.
Many families are taking vacations to the ocean or to the mountains to enjoy some time away from home and jobs.
There was a call from Hester this Monday morning to say that a nephew had called to tell her that our sister-in-law, Ann, had passed away. Her health had not been good for some time.
As I think about all of the awful things going on in our country now, I have to appreciate a picture of my four great grandkids I saw over the weekend. They were wearing T-shirts that said, “Land of the Free because my daddy is Brave.” Daddy is in the special forces and away from home for a few months.
My cattle found a spot where the water gate had washed out, and they decided to change pastures. Thanks to Bobbie and Jeremy for starting them back my way.
You all stay well and safe.
