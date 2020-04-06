We just had a very nice sunny weekend. There was plenty of rain during the week to make ponds in the middle of pastures. It is still squishy to walk in some places.
The grass is greening up and the cows are hungry for those wild onions and other new sprouts out there, even if they have to stretch through the barbed wire to get to it. Folks are finding those early mushrooms that we look forward to each year.
I saw a picture of Jesse Roller on Facebook just after he had surgery on his nose. Looked like he was handling things quite well.
It has been a good year for the local fishermen. We see lots of pictures of their catch of the day. I bought hunting and fishing licenses for all my family members, who are outdoor sportsmen, for Christmas. Keeping them honest!
Some things we see on Facebook are interesting, informative, entertaining and emotional. All the church and hymn songs that are being recorded and shared are appreciated. I really enjoyed Leslie Davis Thomas singing and playing the piano at the Union Church.
I think we are all experiencing something this year that was unheard of just a few weeks ago. We will all have knowledge of things we just read about or see happen in other places. Our country has become so mobile that we cannot escape some very bad things (along with the good).
Our family has members all over the United States, and one in a war zone. I think and worry about all of them daily. Accidents seem to wait for my bunch to show up.
As we all stay inside and isolated from so many people, we will probably eat more (including unhealthy foods), we will exercise less and we will be less motivated to do good. The waistlines will really be hard to find. The sunshine and gardening is coming at a good time.
This farm has a few new calves. They all look good, except one was blind and didn't seem able to chase after its mom to get the milk it needed. We can't save all of them.
It seems that most of the families around me are making the most of the homeschooling they are facing. They are lucky it wasn't in the middle of the winter with a big snow or ice storm. We have to count all our blessings when they come.
A song keeps coming to mind about "making the best of a bad situation."
You all have a good week and don't believe everything you hear. We should all just try to make good decisions.
