Why would the average resident of Christian County, or southwest Missouri that matter, want to read about agriculture?
For starters, we need to be knowledgeable about the sources of our food and fiber products. Recent research and surveys show most Americans are not.
This lack of knowledge about agriculture can affect public policy that directly impacts both producers and consumers. That means having an agriculturally literate society is important.
As the U.S. public continues to lose its connection with production agriculture, the role of the mass media in conveying agricultural information grows.
Research shows that while agricultural producers use both the mass media and agricultural media to gather information, consumers are primarily informed about agriculture through mass media sources.
I also know, based on surveys I do annually with area journalists, that agriculture-related topics are of high interest to readers. In 2017, area journalists ranked many agriculture topics among their highest priority reporting topics: water quality, gardening, animal health, food safety, urban and rural conflicts, food access and security, pest and disease control, and alternative fuels.
Agriculture producers report that new trends in agriculture, animal health, pests and ways to increase profits are their top news topics.
Another reason residents of southwest Missouri should be interested in agriculture is evident in a study commissioned by the Missouri Department of Agriculture. According to that new study, agriculture, forestry and related industries in Missouri during 2016 contributed an $88.4 billion economic impact, 378,232 jobs, $17.5 billion in labor income, $2.2 billion in state/local taxes and $4 billion in federal taxes.
Agricultural, forestry, and related industries support 64,666 jobs in Congressional District 7. Additionally, these industries contribute $16 billion in sales, which translates to $5.2 billion in added value to the area after $10.8 billion worth of inputs are purchased. Of this $5.2 billion, $3.0 billion is comprised of labor income. Tax revenues generated by the agricultural, forestry and related industries in Congressional District 7 are $1.0 billion.
Specific to Christian County, agricultural, forestry, and related industries support 2,214 jobs. Additionally, these industries contribute $141.9 million in sales, which translates to $60.9 million in added value to the area after $81.0 million worth of inputs are purchased. Of this $60.9 million, $33.6 million is comprised of labor income. Tax revenues generated by the agricultural, forestry and related industries in Christian County are $16.9 million. The county can boast of 1,777 farms, with an average size of 152 acres. Over 53,000 acres are in crops. Beef cattle ranching still leads the way at $25.4 million in sales.
Agriculture is a multi-billion-dollar industry in southwest Missouri, and it touches the life of every single resident. To learn more about the impact of agriculture on your specific county, go online to http://agriculture.mo.gov/economicimpact/.
For answers to your agriculture-related questions, contact the Christian County MU Extension office at (417) 581-3558.
