If you’re a longtime, loyal reader of the Headliner News, you might have noticed that the front page looked a little bit different than usual on March 31.
We loved running a nice, wide photo of Nixa kindergarten student Thatcher Dingus walking into school to attend class in person for the first time in 18 months. Thatcher, 6, is back in Nixa after undergoing treatment for cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
That big photo of Thatcher, his family and his friends and teachers was made possible by our decision to move information about COVID-19 from the front page to the inside of the newspaper. For the first time in about a year, a regularly-occurring graphic with data for COVID-19’s impact on Christian County didn’t appear on the front page of the newspaper. After a careful discussion between editor and publisher, it moved from Page 1 to Page 2.
We are absolutely not downplaying the effects of COVID-19 on our community. The facts are still that 88 of our friends and neighbors have died of the disease in the past year. Hundreds, if not thousands, will likely have lifelong effects from their bouts with the novel coronavirus. We’ve taken COVID-19 more seriously and with more grave concern at this newspaper than many of our colleagues in other media circles in other parts of Missouri, and we’ll continue to cover how the pandemic affects people and life in our community.
Admittedly, it was encouraging to make the decision to move that graphic from Page 1 to Page 2. As long as our positive test rate stays low and the volume of new cases is relatively low comparatively, we feel safe about this coverage decision to move COVID-19 data from the front page to a place of prominence inside the newspaper.
It may seem like a small decision to many people, but we put careful thought into it. There is no such thing as a do-over in a global pandemic. We get one shot to inform Christian County about what’s happening, so we have to take every precaution necessary to be clear and correct.
Moving forward in 2021, you’ll still find information on how COVID-19 is affecting our community and our way of life. Vaccination programs are largely open to anyone across Missouri, but we know that not everyone will get vaccines. Our job is to give you all of the information available to make the best decision for yourself.
Like a lot of businesses, we at the newspaper are figuring out how to emerge from the pandemic as it goes. Goodness knows we’ve made adjustments to the way we do business.
According to the Poynter Institute, a non-profit journalism school and research organization considered by many to be a national authority on all things journalism, more than 2,100 American newspapers have been lost over the past 15 years. Another 6,700 operate as “ghost newspapers,” shadows of what they once were to the communities they serve.
We’re trying very hard not to say the phrase “ghost newspaper” here at the Headliner News, but as I sit in my home office and reflect on when I used to write these editorials from a desk inside an office inside a building in the central business district of downtown Ozark, it’s a hard phrase to avoid.
Thinking positively, I like to use the phrase “adaptive newspaper” to describe what we’re doing. To avoid being another one of the 2,100, we had to make radical changes to our way of doing business, including the move out of the physical building near the Christian County Historic Courthouse to our homes. Working from home is a lot better than not working at all.
As we trudge out of the pandemic, step after calculated step, we’ll continue to adapt and seek out new ways to stay relevant and viable to Christian County. We hope our loyal, longtime readers are aware of the decisions being made each day to deliver on our promises. We find encouragement in the small stuff as well as the big moves, like a sharp decline in positive COVID-19 tests. Hope for a better tomorrow is all around us.
We’ll continue to be inspired by people like Thatcher and dozens of others whose lives have been changed forever. Our adaptation will see us through as we continue to cover the pandemic and the rest of the goings-on in our community one careful decision at a time.
—Rance Burger
