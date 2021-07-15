Social media executives have testified before members of Congress regarding specific policies, types of content accessible to social media users, misinformation and foreign intelligence, potential antitrust issues and user privacy concerns.
In late April, Congress broke the trend by asking social media executives to testify solely on algorithms, the complex formulas programmed into the computer code that operates web-based social media sites.
"Nearly all social media platforms — including the three companies represented at Tuesday's hearing — use algorithms to curate what their users see and when they see it," Sen. Chris Coons, D-Connecticut, who chaired the hearing, told a CNN reporter. "These algorithms impact what billions of people read, watch, and think every single day, and it's critical that Congress and the American public understand how they work and how we can curb the amplification of misinformation and political polarization."
Each platform, I’m speaking generally of Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and even Instagram or TikTok, has a different set of algorithms that curates the material accessible to users when they rev up their thumbs and start scrolling through their social media apps on smart devices.
Social media companies guard their algorithms. The mathematical formulas and code language behind the social media feeds, which determine what you see on your computer screen and what you miss, change from time time time. Generally, small modifications happen frequently, and large algorithmic changes occur multiple times per year.
Companies—large and small—rely on social media as a cheap and effective advertising tool. Anyone in business would love to have the secrets of the algorithms spelled out to them.
According to a CNN Business piece on social media executives testifying before Congress, Lauren Culbertson, Twitter's head of U.S. public policy, emphasized to the Senate committee that algorithms are not all bad.
"We use technology every day in our efforts to automatically improve outcomes and experiences for people on Twitter," Culbertson said in her prepared remarks. "We do that, in part, through algorithms. For example, our machine learning tools help identify potentially abusive or harmful content, including content that violates Twitter's rules, to human moderators for review."
At large corporations, there are employees dedicated to staying up on the latest trends with social media and search engine algorithms. If the company doesn’t have employees solely dedicated to algorithm work, it’s at least part of the job description for someone on staff. I’ve seen this firsthand in my own career in the media business.
At the Headliner News, we don’t have a dedicated social media staff member. In case you haven’t noticed, we lack several resources that larger newspapers with larger staffs have. Still, I do my best to research social media platforms and search engines on a regular basis, gleaning good information from the bleeding edge of the blade in an effort to increase our newspaper’s online presence. The setback is that I have a lot of other job duties to tend to, and those duties occupy most of my time at work.
Social media algorithms and search engine optimization are actually very capitalistic. The more clicks your content gets, the more you will be rewarded. This is why companies spend money to hire staff members dedicated to social media, or pay the money to outsource their social media presence. The platforms also tend to reward established content makers over time. Ten years ago, no one had heard the term “social media influencer.” Today, it’s part of the regular Twitter or Instagram user’s every day vocabulary.
Basically, the way the algorithms behave can be summed up by saying, “the rich get richer,” and it’s not just money they are gaining, but influence.
Many social media users go on the apps or open up the websites on their computers as a way to kill time. It can be a relatively mindless form of entertainment. This can also be where the user becomes more vulnerable to misinformation or materials produced with nefarious intentions.
So what’s the big takeaway? You might not be thinking very critically while you look through your social media feeds to see what’s happening, but the computers and the influencers are most definitely thinking hard. With the right message dropped into the right echo chamber, material made with negligence or outright bad intentions can end up in your hands, and there is a real risk for you to take it at face value and perceive it as factual. Think about how your information is sourced. Learn to spot what the algorithm might be feeding you. Find sources you trust and believe because they are credible, not because they tell you what you want to hear and make you feel good.
It can be daunting. You don’t have to become an expert in mass communications or computer programming, but it could be of great benefit to learn a little about the engines that drive your social media consumption. A little bit of knowledge can be quite powerful.
—Rance Burger
