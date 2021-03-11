Not every decision should be made in haste.
The Nixa City Council brought a bill to its final destination, passage into law, that regulates truck-tractor parking inside the city limits in places where such vehicles are not already governed by neighborhood covenants or homeowners associations. All in all, Nixa’s population of semi-truck owner/operators who want to park their truck on their home property may not have gotten everything they wanted, but they do have an allowance to park their truck-tractors at their houses on days when they aren’t hauling cargo on highways.
It took months of work. It took the effort of two Nixa Department of Planning and Development leaders, Travis Cossey and Garrett Tyson. City Attorney Nick Woodman earned his keep, and then some, writing and rewriting bills and amendments. It also took the work of a city council ad hoc committee comprised of councilman Justin Orf, Aron Peterson and Jarad Giddens to return to the full council with a bill that could be agreed upon and passed on Feb. 22.
A smaller group of people became experts on truck-tractor parking legislation to save the entire Nixa City Council from diving too deeply into the weeds to emerge with an agreeable law on the other side.
Let me tell you something about professional journalists, with the exception of sentence composition, we seldom get the chance to become experts in anything. Instead, we have to know a little bit about a lot of different topics. We all have different strengths and weaknesses when it comes to knowledge, but it’s rare that we can devote the time and energy to truly know about one particular field in the way that a professional expert would.
And yes, I am well aware that there are those of you who don’t believe I’m capable of composing a sentence properly. All I can do is promise to try harder next time.
However, it’s often fascinating to hear someone speak with expertise on a topic that sheds some light into that expert’s professional passions. Given Councilman Orf’s career in civil engineering, he was a natural fit for the ad hoc committee on semi-truck parking because he has devoted much of his academic and professional career to studying how streets and parking lots are constructed. In this instance, his task was to legislate in the best interest of Nixa’s streets, and the costs associated with them.
"Roadways aren't cheap to build, and they aren't cheap to fix," Orf said.
I quite enjoyed the unexpected lesson on alligator cracking in asphalt from the dais at City Hall. It might not be interesting to everyone, but it held my attention. Orf’s expertise was a lucky break for Nixa in this situation.
Councilman Aron Peterson has been involved in city government for a long time. In his years on the Nixa City Council, I have no doubt that he has voted to approve legislation that he felt was readily agreeable and a no-brainer to pass into law. I also have no doubt that Peterson has voted against legislation that he felt went against the best interests of Nixa. Along the way, I’m also fairly confident that he has encountered bills that were somewhere in between, and presented a challenging judgement call that he made after some careful exploration. This truck-tractor legislation was a good chance for an experienced city lawmaker to have a seat at the table and lend his experience to the process.
I am sure that the people most directly impacted, the truck drivers, wish the Nixa City Council would have acted a lot faster with the legislation instead of taking months to examine the issue with a subcommittee. “Moving at the speed of government,” can be frustrating and a true test of patience. However, I’d rather see a city council or board of aldermen take its time to try to enact legislation capable of standing up on the first try rather than enact sloppy law in the name of speed, then have to go back later and clean up a mess. Not every job can and should be cranked out at maximum speed.
—Rance Burger
