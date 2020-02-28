“Desks in schools are put in rows so that students get used to it, so they can work in factories,” a high school senior told me.
How on earth our discussion during youth group time at church diverted from Paul the Apostle’s letters to the Corinthians to preparation of the American workforce, I don’t recall. It did get me thinking about the Momentum 2020 State of the Workforce Survey.
Published annually by the Springfield city government in concert with a host of sponsors, most of them major employers, the survey offers the lay of the business climate across seven southwest Missouri counties: Polk, Dallas, Greene, Webster, Christian, Stone and Taney. At first glance, the data is as puzzling as it is informative, because there is certainly a lot to take in.
It’s encouraging to see the percentage of Christian County businesses that report plans to expand operations here in our neighborhood in the next two years. What’s a little bit discouraging is that this data comes from a relatively small sample, about 29 employers total. Still, that means more than 20 employers will be making hires for full-time work in the next 24 months, and that’s encouraging.
The data shows that employers in Christian County are less likely to have trouble hiring quality workers than some of their counterparts in Taney and Greene counties, but overall, more than half of the Christian County employers surveyed ran into some difficulties along the hiring process.
The difficulties employers report having begin with an insufficient number of applicants. In order of prevalent to least prevalent, the difficulty factors go from lack of relevant experience, candidates no-showing their job interviews, lack of technical skills, insufficient communication skills, unwillingness to accept the offered wages, and at 19 percent, failure to pass a drug test.
The lack of relevant experience and the unwillingness to accept the offered wages may have some connections. Most of us who live in the Ozarks live and operate with a certain degree of financial conservancy. That’s a fancy way of saying we like to get the most out of every dollar we spend. Maybe we’re cheapskates about some things.
Experience comes with a price. Experienced workers in any given field, in theory, should require less training and possess more self-sufficiency than an inexperienced, entry-level worker. Training and more direct supervision can be costly to a company’s margins, because managers spend more time training and supervising than they do producing their own work or accomplishing their own tasks. Training is good, but training sometimes slows down the operation. If you hire inexperienced workers, you pay for it with time. If you hire experienced workers, you’re probably going to be expected to pay for it with money.
Survey respondents reported that they respond to the difficulties they have with hiring by increasing recruiting efforts, paying overtime to skilled workers, increasing pay and compensation to attract more qualified applicants, using temporary labor or outsourcing and providing internal or external skills training.
It’s interesting that paying overtime and outsourcing are more prevalent than internal skills training.
Employers report difficulty finding employees with bachelor’s degrees and advanced degrees, but 85 percent of employers surveyed said they have problems finding workers with “industry-recognized credentials.”
When it comes to education, Christian County schools lead the way in partnering with industry leaders to come up with curriculums and programs to help employers hire graduates from their schools. On a practical level, you can see this being done with the development of the Ozark Innovation Center, which is packaged in a $26.5 million bond issue voters will consider on April 7.
The second high school campus will house mathematics, business, science and arts classes, along with some specialty programs like interior design, fashion, culinary arts, woodworking, construction, drafting, digital media and more.
You can also see these partnerships in education at OTC-Richwood Valley, where the agriculture portion of the campus is being developed to train commercial farmers and shape the future of Missouri farming. About 75 percent of the 1,000 students who take classes at OTC-Richwood Valley come from Ozark or Nixa. Anywhere from 180-200 Ozark High School juniors and seniors attend classes at OTC Richwood Valley each year.
While statistics can sometimes be used to mislead, there is good data available in the Momentum survey. It’s our hope that this data can be used to identify the strengths and deficiencies of Christian County’s working population, and harness the information for a smarter, more-qualified and more prosperous tomorrow.
—Rance Burger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.