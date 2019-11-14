They are two different cases, but planning and zoning decisions in Ozark and Nixa each have potential to command your attention and leave lasting impacts on their respective communities.
It’s why we’ve dedicated so much space in this Nov. 13, edition of the Headliner News to telling you about Northtown Park in Ozark and Forest Heights in Nixa. Even if you don’t live in or around those neighborhoods, you need to know about those decisions.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen voted 6-0 to approve the preliminary plat for what is set to become Northtown Park, a subdivision off of state Route NN and Melton Road. The land could one day hold up to 98 houses, but the people of the adjacent Grand Haven subdivision aren’t looking forward to having 98 new neighbors.
The 6-0 vote appeared to shock Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner, who said he was surprised. Unanimous votes occur all of the time on the Ozark Board of Aldermen and on the neighboring Nixa City Council. A 4-2 vote or a 4-3 vote that causes the mayor to cast a tiebreaking vote to ultimately make a decision is inherently more interesting, at least in terms of procedure.
However, Northtown Park may be the Ozark development that goes on to spur some changes to Ozark’s building codes, even if the residents of Grand Haven are annoyed by having more traffic on their streets.
Ozark Alderman Nathan Posten spoke out on what he dubbed a “doom and gloom” feeling in the City Hall chambers on Nov. 4.
“I think this is a workable situation,” Posten said.
Situations like Northtown Park happen, Posten said, because Ozark is still in the midst of heavy residential growth. Some of the growth happened faster than city officials could plan for it, and now developers are filling in gaps Ozark’s jagged city limits.
“We’re starting to weave subdivisions together. This is something new for the city. Previously, we’ve just thrown up subdivisions all over town, there wasn’t a whole lot of connection between them,” Posten said.
Posten believes Northtown Park will spur Ozark to look at making some changes to its ordinances governing residential subdivision development.
“I hope that this particular issue becomes the catalyst that finally gets us off the bench and into the game, because I think after five or six years of talking about making these changes, it’s time to make these changes,” Posten said.
The Nixa City Council also plans to examine policies, but it’s a little bit different. Public hearings over Forest Heights brought up some confusion with how the hearings are publicized and how residents are notified, so the Nixa City Council held a second public hearing on Forest Heights Nov. 12. It’s the best way that they could make good on some prior confusion, and an applaudable decision to make when it comes to hearing out concerns from Nixa residents.
Property value, specifically a development’s potential to impact property value, rose as a topic of conversation in Nixa. Residents who neighbor Forest Heights are worried that the subdivision will drive down property values in their neighborhood.
The Nixa City Council voted to approve the rezoning and the preliminary plat for Forest Heights, effectively clearing the way for the developer to proceed with building.
It is not up to a city council to legislate property value. There are a plethora of factors that influence property value, including access to utilities, school districts, fire protection and many more. It’s also worth noting that Nixa is home to some of the highest-valued property in all of Christian County, so the neighbors may be feeling as though the stakes are higher in their case.
We will continue to follow both cases and see how their developments play out over the long term in both communities.
—Rance Burger
