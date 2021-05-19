U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has been appearing on cable television shows with great frequency as of late. He's promoting his book, "The Tyranny of Big Tech," and is using big tech platforms like Twitter and Facebook to make sure you know the book is available on Amazon.com.
Hawley is involved in a smaller tech issue with the potential of providing a boost to the Missouri economy, but there are several moving parts that need to be assembled in just the proper way for Hawley's home state to reap big benefits.
The Protecting Critical Boards and Electronics Through Transparency and Enduring Reinvestment (PCBETTER) Act was introduced in April 2021, to very limited hoopla and ballyhoo. This bill with a cleverly reverse-engineered name is crafted to keep Chinese printed circuit boards, or PCBs, out of computer systems and electronics utilized by the American military.
“Chinese printed circuit boards pose a serious threat to the integrity of America’s defense systems. It is imperative that we give the Department of Defense the tools it needs to secure its printed circuit board supply chains, so that our warfighters can have full confidence in the weapons they rely on to protect our nation," Hawley said.
While some of Hawley's rhetoric is a bit amplified, the message and intent make sense. Members of the U.S. Armed Forces should be using American made equipment whenever possible, especially if we as Americans are as good as we say we are at being military leaders and conflict solvers around the world.
China is the world's leading manufacturer of PCBs, which have a global market worth more than $72 billion per year. PCBs are not just for guided missiles and fighter planes, they are used in the retail computers at your favorite fast food restaurants, in the devices that make your smartphone work, in your automobiles, in the medical devices at hospitals and have countless industrial applications. According to a report on the PCB market for 2020 published by Beroe Advantage Procurement, government, military and defense spending accounted for just 3 percent of the world's PCB market.
The American PCB market accounts for about $3.5 billion in consumption each year.
China accounts for about half of the world's PCB manufacturing, followed by Taiwan at 12.6 percent and South Korea at 11.6 percent. Demand for PCBs in southeast Asia is currently higher than the demand for PCBs in the United States, Europe and other parts of the world, which is naturally driving a PCB manufacturing build in China, South Korea and Taiwan, and in developing nations like Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.
Southeast Asia certainly doesn't hold a monopoly on PCB manufacturing. PCBs are manufactured everywhere, including southwest Missouri. Making PCBs for U.S. military defense systems is not a question of can we or can't we, but a matter of whether or not we can produce the specific PCBs that the military needs on an economic scale that makes sense for the military and for the manufacturer that wins the production contract.
In times of conflict, relying on a nation that you have strained relations with is unwise, or at least unsteady.
As an aside, one of the key ingredients in PCB manufacturing is copper, which is the byproduct of the lead mining operations happening in southeastern Missouri in the Lead Belt. It could be possible for Missourians to examine capturing some of this copper to make the PCBs that could later be used in our own military defense hardware.
I'm in agreement with Sen. Hawley on the intent and the potential benefits to Missouri that the PCBETTER Act presents. If we can make circuit boards in the United States in a way that makes economic sense for the manufacturers and workers, for the weapons and computer manufacturers who will put these PCBs in their devices, and for the men and women in uniform who will be using the equipment—and if we can do all of that in a way that adheres to the accountability measures spelled out in the PCBETTER Act, then this is action worth pursuing.
If it's all truly as smart and as good as Sen. Hawley said it was when he introduced the PCBETTER Act, he should be talking it up more. If the senator truly believes in this bill and it isn't just eyewash and anti-Chinese rhetoric, let's see him fight to get some traction for American PCB manufacturing. The implications for Americans, and maybe Missourians, could be huge.
--Rance Burger
