“Resilient” has become a buzzword for many teachers, students and parents in school districts across Christian County as we all enter the fourth quarter of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Educators and the kids they teach are attending classes, completing assignments and learning about the world in ways that they never had before. For many, the education doesn’t end when the Zoom session stops and the tablet or laptop goes to sleep for the day. Kids are watching their parents and guardians cope with the stress of living, working, adapting and surviving a time of public health peril combined with economic uncertainty.
In Nixa, the community is dealing with the deaths of two teenagers in the past two weeks. In Clever, a student death brought a community to grief. Educators have to deal with loss just like any other human being affected by a death would, and then they are also expected to serve as leaders and examples to others.
Clever R-5 School District Superintendent Benjy Fenske touched on loss and grief at a chamber of commerce luncheon March 11.
“Resiliency—that’s one thing that’s been tested this year. Across the county and across the state, across the country, across the world, here at Clever we’ve been tested. A lot of great people are dealing with a lot of tough times,” Fenske said. “We also have to keep the school rolling, and we need to look to the future.”
Even in the face of what feels like more adversity than even, educators are doing their best to try to help their students learn and grow into good people.
“All kids deserve the chance to do well, and it’s been a stressful year. It’s been a stressful year for the kids,” Fenske said.
In Clever, Fenske said about 95 percent of the student population is attending school in person. The remaining 5 percent are using the Blue Jays at Home program for students and families who wish to continue the virtual learning option for the remainder of the academic year.
“We all believe that seated education is the best opportunity for every kid,” Fenske said.
For some families, especially families affected by poverty and health issues that were known prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, adaptive learning is still the best option. Adaptation presents challenges for everyone.
The question of seated versus virtual learning is far from the only challenge families, and often single parents, are grappling with in Missouri. In late 2020, an organization called Kids Win Missouri surveyed parents in 23 different counties using web-based conversations and a written survey.
“Other economic indicators, like spikes in accessing Medicaid and food support, have also demonstrated the impact the crisis is having on the lives of children and families,” the report reads.
About 78,000 children were added to the MO HealthNet (Medicaid) program from February to August of 2020, as unemployment in Christian County and the rest of Missouri climbed above 10 percent. There were also more than 62,500 families added to the recipient list for SNAP, or food stamp benefits. The phenomenon of “situational poverty,” gripped Missouri and the rest of the nation.
Beyond finances, “mental health was a top concern for all parents — both for their children and themselves,” according to the report.
“In every conversation, parents expressed concern about their children’s mental health, social and emotional development, and overall wellbeing, especially without having access to regular or in-person school and other social or physical activities,” the report reads.
Parents are struggling to find the balance between work, school work, the home life and socialization. For many families, the work-life-education balance was out of sorts before the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in March 2020. COVID-19 and the public health precautions associated with it upset what was already a tumultuous situation for many families. It was like taking a vehicle with unbalanced tires and loose lug nuts and driving it on the roughest gravel jeep trail in the Mark Twain National Forest.
In a challenging situation, the road out of trouble generally starts with proper assessment, planning and communication.
“Parents are craving clear communication and well-articulated plans from leaders at all levels,” a key takeaway of the report reads.
To make it to the end of the academic year, and the end of the pandemic, we can all do a better job at communicating. That means we need to talk, but we also need to listen. When we speak, we need to articulate our needs—not our demands—but our most important needs. When we hear someone’s needs, we need to process them—not make vague and empty promises, but processes by which we can help the person in need reach a long-term solution for betterment.
Sometimes, the best communication is something as simple as an encouraging word or two. When it comes to picking each other up and being a voice of encouragement, we can all do better.
—Rance Burger
