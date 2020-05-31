“We didn’t get the senior year we wanted. We missed a lot of art and music competitions, a lot of academic and club competitions, events either didn’t happen or weren’t the same,” Sparta High School 2020 valedictorian Julia Scherer said. “A lot of us didn’t get to experience our full potential as high school musicians, artists and athletes. All of that kind of sucks, but in the long run, it doesn’t really matter.”
Wow. When it comes to bold and thought-provoking statements delivered in a graduation speech, a teenager upstaged the governor of Missouri.
Julia Scherer’s message was motivational, but it also contained a strong dose of tough love not often found in graduation speeches. Her speech was as thought-provoking as it was inspiring to her classmates. Yes, the 44 seniors who crossed the stage at Sparta High School missed out on plenty of high school traditions and chances to push themselves in extracurriculars, but they walk off the stage with some strong knowledge of the lack of fairness in the world, and a full ride scholarship to the University of Life.
“We’ve been working for the things that are to come,” Scherer said.
While some might gasp or clutch their pearls over Scherer’s choice to use the word “sucks” to sum up her thoughts, I appreciate it. Few of us know what it’s like to experience what the class of 2020 has experienced graduating in the COVID-19 pandemic. If “sucks” is the best word that an obviously intelligent young lady can come up with to describe her thoughts and feelings, then by all means, she should share how she really feels.
Julia Scherer knows what she experienced, and we don’t.
Gov. Mike Parson also spoke to Sparta’s graduated. He gave them a message about pursuing the American Dream, and encouraged them to go after the opportunities that lie before them,
“What you do with those opportunities depends on you. You’ll have to take your own course in life, and only you can do it, but I know one thing,” Parson said. “You’ve already made accomplishments. You’ve already had achievements. What’s the next chapter?”
Families sat together in the Sparta High School gymnasium, with only 10 seats allocated per graduate plus some faculty and school board members. The school provided streaming video on its website for those who could not attend in person.
Many more were watching, and not just in Sparta.
“For the first time in my career, I took a phone call from the Associated Press,” Rocky Valentine said to me as a conversation starter.
Valentine in the superintendent of the Sparta School District. He’d be the first person who would have to answer in the court of public opinion if something goes terribly wrong with Sparta’s graduation ceremony, like if a case of COVID-19 pops up and the Christian County Health Department uses epidemiological contact tracing techniques to reach a conclusion that a COVID-19 patient attended the graduation while they were symptomatic.
Outsiders were watching as Sparta held its graduation ceremony, undoubtedly seeing what sort of example Gov. Parson set with his attendance his keynote address, but also watching the other 450 or so people in the gymnasium and how they behaved.
Valentine quoted the famed “Man in the Arena” passage from President Theodore Roosevelt’s “Citizenship in a Republic” speech, perhaps unintentionally addressing himself as the man in the arena. School administrators have zero chance of being able to appease every graduate, parent and voting taxpayer with the decisions they make about COVID-19 and the mountain of public health concerns that go with it.
Just like the governor told the class of 2020 that they aren’t defined by COVID-19, neither are the rest of us. It’s not what the virus does to us, but how we answer it that defines who we truly are. We are all the men or women in the arena, but the arena isn’t just a gymnasium off of Highway 14 in Sparta. The arena is the world.
It’s easy to say what kind of person you think you are, or what your values are. It’s much more difficult to actually take the actions to live into those words.
—Rance Burger
