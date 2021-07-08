Peacemaking is a form of conflict resolution focused on the establishment of a relationship capable of staving off future conflict. It generally involves a series of ethical decisions between disputing parties, can often involve a third party mediator, and generally involves some compromises and concessions.
The peacemaking process involves giving and taking, not just with material things, but of respect, empathy or at least the acknowledgement of the other side’s right to exist in this world.
On Independence Day, we’re naturally drawn to thinking of the fighting that occurred in order to establish the United States of America as we know it today. However, July 4, 1776 was not a day of fighting, but a day of declaring the ownership of certain rights. The act of declaring independence was a small act of diplomacy that found significance years and even decades after the American Revolution.
Today, we are much more apt to declare war than we are to declare independence. Everything is a fight against something—the fight against disease, the fight against hunger, the fight against the “radical left,” the fight against corruption, the fight against the Taliban, the fight against radical extremism, the fight against climate change, the fight against tyranny and oppression.
Type the words “fight against” into your favorite search engine and watch the results pile up. It seems we are all in a fight against something at all times, and if we aren’t in the act of fighting, we are looking for a fight. It also seems like most of our opponents in these fights are more metaphorical than they are literal.
"Each day we're reminded there's nothing guaranteed about our democracy. We have to fight for it," President Joe Biden said in a Fourth of July picnic address at the White House.
"I need patriots like YOU to help me fight back!" a campaign email signed by U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, reads.
Hawley was one of thousands of Americans who used the Fourth of July as a catalyst to call for arms. He pledged to “fight Beijing’s trade abuses,” in an effort to combat “corporate reliance on Chinese slave labor.” Hawley’s repeated calls to fight with China created a humorous situation when he made an otherwise run-of-the-mill post to his Twitter feed.
Like many of us, Sen. Hawley bought and presumably shot some fireworks on Independence Day. He tweeted a photo of his cache of fireworks with the short caption, “Our work for this afternoon.” It was harmless. However, that didn’t stop some of Hawley’s detractors to point out that almost all of the world’s fireworks are made in China, and that Hawley, who calls for fights against the Chinese Communist Party so frequently that it’s difficult to separate one declaration from the next, likely contributed some money to the Chinese economy on the Fourth of July.
I don’t object to one of my U.S. senators buying Chinese fireworks, although I’m sure the firefighters from the Ozark Fire Protection District would like to educate Sen. Hawley on the dangers of the sky lantern in his photo. The flying paper lanterns could more accurately be marketed as the “Forest fire starting kit,” encouraging users to celebrate America by burning down several acres of it.
I digress. We live in a society where an innocuous photo of a man buying fireworks to enjoy with his children starts a fight. What are we doing?
If you don’t like another person, an elected official, an entity, a neighbor, or a practice taking place in your neighborhood, you are absolutely within your rights as an American to voice your disagreements and concerns. However, you might make more headway with diplomacy rather than posturing and calls for violence, whether you mean literal violence or violence of the psychological persuasion. Perhaps there is a way to deal with the conflict without attempting to achieve total annihilation. Scorching the earth, whether you do it with weapons, sky lanterns or your words, can lead to negative repercussions for the aggressor just as much as it can for the person or person’s whose earth is scorched.
Fighting is ingrained in the instinct of every animal that walks the earth, which is why images of fighting and battle are so easy to call upon and relate to when a conflict arises. Diplomacy is seldom the easy way to resolve a conflict, but diplomacy and cooperation usually lead to the best outcome. So, the next time you’re itching for a fight, take a deep breath and reach for an ethical and peaceful solution.
Thirty-five years ago, President Ronald Reagan delivered a Fourth of July address from the U.S.S. John F. Kennedy in New York Harbor. He spoke of a longstanding conflict between two signors of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams. The two became political rivals and campaigned against each other, but solved some of their differences by writing letters back and forth in the late stages of their lives. Reagan shared how Jefferson and Adams made peace over the common ground on which they stood in Philadelphia in 1776, and how in 1986, some of the partisanship dividing Americans was not all that different.
"(T)he things that unite us — America's past of which we're so proud, our hopes and aspirations for the future of the world and this much-loved country — these things far outweigh what little divides us. And so tonight we reaffirm that Jew and Gentile, we are one nation under God; that Black and white, we are one nation indivisible; that Republican and Democrat, we are all Americans."
—Rance Burger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.