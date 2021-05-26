One of the best tips I’ve ever heard offered up to a graduate tasked with giving a speech at a commencement ceremony was, “Don’t write what is expected.”
That’s not to encourage anyone to give a speech they are going to regret at their first class reunion. That’s to say commencement speakers should be encouraged to break the molds of thanking everyone, driving home a point about “it’s not the beginning of the end, but the end of the beginning,” and closing with, “Let’s get out there and change the world.” These are all solid choices, but that’s exactly what those of us who sit through a multitude of graduations in our careers have come to expect.
The ones who stand out are the ones who can capture the essence of what is a major turning point in a graduate’s life, and share some insight into the emotional significance of the moment. The class of 2021 is unique because of the circumstances it faced together through the COVID-19 pandemic and its lingering affects on education.
“I believe that all of us in the class of 2021 have been able to perform not only academically, but also through our ability to take what we are given and make the best of it,” Ozark High School graduate McCartney Codon said in her speech. “Though we have all had our own unique difficulties to overcome to get here, I think that it is important to appreciate each one of your victories, and to not forget that you carried yourself here.”
“Resiliency” is a word that has been thrown around quite frequently in the past year. “Anxiety” is another word often brought up in relation to our collective recovery from the pandemic. All of us are probably at least a little bit worried about what the future holds, because the exact terms of the future are beyond our control.
“Rather than worry about the so-called future, let it resonate with you that your next great achievement is yet to come,” Codon said.
Sparta High School summa cum laude graduate Olivia Lilly set up part of her message with an Aristotle quote, “No great mind has ever existed without a touch of madness.”
“The pandemic was our madness, cutting our junior year short and creating many hurdles as we entered our senior year with a world of virtual learning, masks and social distancing. However, we prevailed,” Lilly said.
Nixa High School graduate Susan Hardy encouraged her classmates to look beyond the COVID-19 pandemic and their time in high school as an ordeal or a series of obstacles, but as a chance to celebrate the ways in which people came together to help and encourage one another through difficult moments.
“I think it’s easy for us to rush through life, never really stopping to look around. We wait with anticipation for what we envision as our milestone moments,” Hardy said. “We stare at the clock, counting down the seconds like the characters in ‘High School Musical 2,’ but when we do this, when we count down the seconds until the next big thing, we miss out on those little moments, the seemingly insignificant moments that hold immeasurable value.”
In school systems, success is usually measured through grades, test scores, graduation rates, facilities upgrades, wins and losses and how many trophies are stacked in trophy cases. Hardy challenged her classmates to think back through the uppermost highlights to the smaller moments that built up to the large celebrations, the moments that can’t be measured, quantified or analyzed with mathematical formulas. They are the moments measured with warmth, with laughter, with grace and with the un-quantifiable victory within.
“Each one of us had these moments, and each of us has the people who made these moments,” Hardy said.
Sparta R-3 School District Superintendent Rocky Valentine became a middle school principal the same year that the Class of 2021 entered fifth grade.
“You guys were a handful,” Valentine deadpanned. “As we reflect as educators, it’s often a tough moment for us to realize that there are new beginnings for our school, but also for our students that we’re sending on to that next grade level or building, or in your guys’ case, on into the world.”
Valentine is also heading out into the world, or at least, out to his next adventure. The Class of 2021 was his last with the Sparta School District. He will start a job as an assistant superintendent in Marshfield in July.
While a new job, a new school, a new education venture at college, a start at a trade school, or entry into the military takes the participant away from the comforts and the home they have grown accustomed to, Valentine encouraged all of Sparta’s graduates to embrace the upcoming changes they face.
“That change will make you better, will provide opportunities for you that each and every one of you will be able to take and grow from,” Valentine said. “Our of your comfort zone is where growth occurs.”
Good luck, Class of 2021. We can’t wait to watch and participate in your growth.
—Rance Burger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.