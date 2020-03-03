Are you looking for a place to take the family within a reasonable driving distance? Does it need to be relaxing but also offer lots of fun things to do for everyone? Branson has plenty of fun things to do and my favorite place to relax is Lilleys’ Landing Resort and Marina on the banks of Lake Taneycomo.
You probably already know that Taneycomo is famous for its world class rainbow and brown trout fishing. You can bring your own boat, but if it’s your first time, I would suggest hiring a guide for at least one day. The fly and tackle shop has everything you might need and the marina also offers boat rentals.
Besides clean, comfortable lodging there’s also a swimming pool and playground for the kids. You can grill out and enjoy your meal under their pavilion overlooking the lake. If you would rather eat out, you are five minutes from the middle of Branson, and a multitude of dining choices. You might also want to take in one of the numerous shows, museums, theme parks and so many more fun things to do. The whole family will love Branson.
When you’re ready for a little peace and quiet again, just head back to Lilleys’ and go catch your limit of good eating trout or maybe, just maybe, a new state record rainbow or even world record brown trout. Once you’ve experienced the combination of Lilleys’ Landing and Branson you will make the short trip south again and again.
For more information go to http://www.lilleyslanding.com and http://www.explorebranson.com.
START GETTING READY
Some of us fish all winter and keep our gear ready. However, most of us wait until we hear the crappie have moved shallow, the white bass are running or the suckers are on the shoals to start thinking about spring fishing. Now is the time to start preparing for spring fishing.
BIG FISH
Keep returning to the spot where you have caught a big fish, because sooner or later, another big one is pretty sure to move in. Whatever attracted the first big fish – a combination of safe cover, comfortable water temperature, plenty of food – will almost always attract other big fish.
DID YOU KNOW?
I bet you didn’t know that black bears, which are becoming more and more a part of the Ozarks outdoors, excrete no waste during their denning period. They consume pine needles and similar matter just prior to denning to form an anal plug. Come spring though, they’ll grab a good magazineand you better get out of their way.
LET POLITICIANS KNOW YOU CARE
All of us who love the outdoors need to stand up and be counted. We need to cast our votes against those who do not and will not protect our outdoor traditions, the fish and wildlife and the habitat in which they live.
Let your politicians know you care when they mess with the Missouri outdoors we love so much and that you’re watching and that you and others like you vote. Join the Conservation Federation of Missouri and click on the Legislative Action Center
https://www.confedmo.org/lac/#/ to check out upcoming votes on bills that could affect you.
A WISE QUOTE
“The old Lakota was wise. He knew that man’s heart away from nature becomes hard; he knew that lack of respect for growing, living things soon led to lack of respect for humans too.”
–Chief Luther Standing Bear
Larry Whiteley was born and raised in Nixa. He was inducted into the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in honor of his more than 40 years of communicating the great outdoors all over the world through his outdoor articles and radio shows.
