I was tired, so I sat down in my recliner and picked up the TV remote to turn on the news, but set the remote back down. I didn’t want to hear about pandemic, protests or politics. You can get depressed just watching it. I needed something positive.
The latest issue of Turkey Country magazine had arrived in the mail, so I started reading.
A picture of a smiling little girl dressed in camo with three turkeys laid out in front of her caught my eye. The article, written by Matt Stewart, was about 8-year-old Jordan Grace Cobb from Georgia. Jordan Grace has cancer. She hasn’t let cancer, COVID-19 or anything else stop her, though, and she never complains. We could all learn from her.
Her brother, Tucker, and a friend took her turkey hunting during the youth season back in April. She usually goes for radiation treatments nearly every day, but not this special day. Tucker started calling and three gobblers all came in at once. Tucker put his arm around his little sister to help her brace for the shot. The single shot 20-gauge roared and all three turkeys fell to the ground.
The odds of that happening are astronomical, but God smiled down on Jordan Grace that day. There were a lot of other smiles and probably tears, too, like the ones I had to wipe away. Like Matt and so many others, I will be praying for her. We all need to hear the story of a little girl named Jordan Grace.
SOMETHING TO THINK ABOUT
“There are only two lasting bequests we can hope to give our children. One is roots; the other, wings.”
-Hodding Carter
LIGHT CONVERSATION
Fireflies use their flashes to find mates in the dark. Females aren’t strong fliers, so the males fly around flashing and searching while the females watch and wait on the ground. Each kind of firefly has its own special flash pattern, so males and females of the same species can find one another.
FISHING FOR CRAWDADS
When I was growing up in Nixa many years ago, we would go down to the Finley or James and catch a bunch of crawdads using a rod and reel with a chunk of fish or piece of meat of some kind tied to the hook.
The water was usually pretty clear, so we would just lower the bait into a crawdad hole and watch them come grab hold of our bait. They would hold on long enough for us to lift them out of the water and into our bucket. It was a slow way of getting a mess, but it was sure fun.
We would get a campfire going, boil them up in the water, dig the meat out of the tail and enjoy crawdad tails. I think I might just have to go do that again someday.
Larry Whiteley was born and raised in Nixa. He was inducted into the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in honor of his more than 40 years of communicating the great outdoors all over the world through his outdoor articles and radio shows.
