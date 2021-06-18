It’s Father’s Day this Sunday, Dad. That got me thinking about you. I just wanted to talk to you a minute, even though you’ve been gone a very long time. I know you can’t talk back, but I hope you hear me.
I don’t remember you ever telling me you loved me. I don’t remember you taking me fishing or hunting. I realize now that your father probably never did that with you, and his father probably never did that with him. You didn’t know how to tell me you loved me or hug me or be there for me.
I just want you to know that because of the way I grew up, I made a lot of mistakes, too, but the good Lord got me straightened out. Part of my healing also came in the Great Outdoors that He created, and doing the things I wish we had done together. I just want you to know that I forgive you.
I tell my kids and my grandkids that I love them and they tell me too. We all hug, too. That’s important in today’s world. I have taken them fishing, hunting, camping. It has helped shape them into the good people they are. They are passing on the Great Outdoors to their kids and grandkids. It will continue for generations. The chain is broken Dad.
Happy Father’s Day!
SOMETHING TO THINK ABOUT
"A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society."
– Billy Graham
JUNE BUGS
June bugs are usually everywhere in the month of June. That’s why they call them June bugs.
We used June bugs as fish bait when I was a kid. Attached to a hook and line without a sinker, they would flutter and skitter on top of the water until a big bass engulfed the June bug and our hook in its mouth.
I bet you could still catch a bass on a June bug in June.
FISHING HAS GONE TO THE DOGS
If you’re a fisherman, you’ve heard a lot of fish stories. Have you heard the one about a fisher dog?
Sitting in the bow of his master’s boat was a water spaniel that lived up to the name of his breed. He saw the man’s rod and reel fall into the water and jumped in and grabbed the rod by the handle just as it started to sink. As the dog swam towards shore, a bass struck the lure on the other end of the line and hooked itself.
The dog, who had been fishing with his master many times, alternately tugged and then rested while slowly heading to shore. He played the fish for 15 minutes, finally got the upper hand, and brought the five-pound fish to shore.
As Paul Harvey used to say, “And now you know the rest of the story.”
For more than 40 years, Nixa native Larry Whiteley has communicated about the great outdoors across America through newspapers, magazines, blogs and a syndicated radio show heard in all 50 states and around the world on the American Forces Radio Network.
