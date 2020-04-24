Turkey hunters please accept our apologies for turkey season opening day being listed incorrectly in last week’s column. The old man that does this column has been a turkey hunter for many years and knows turkey season has never opened on a Wednesday. Call it old age, first stages of dementia, or brain damage caused by “stay-at-home” rules. He is now out turkey hunting and trying to get a turkey to come in within the limit of social distancing. It is hoped he will remember how to call a turkey, pull the trigger and even find his way home. Thanks to all you readers that brought this error to his attention.
TURKEY PREDATORS
Humans trying to sound like a turkey aren’t the only predators turkeys have to worry about. They also have to survive attacks by bobcats, hawks, owls, and even eagles.
Possums, raccoons, snakes, wild hogs and skunks raid nests for eggs and young turkey. Feral cats may be more harmful to turkeys than any of their natural predators.
CATCHING A FISH IS THE BONUS
Practice social distancing, but remember that fishing can be a lawn chair on a river bank, a can of worms dug from your garden, and an inexpensive rod and reel propped on a forked twig.
It can also be a fiberglass bass boat equipped with high tech tackle and sophisticated electronic gear. Or, it can be anything in between.
Enjoy beautiful sunrises and sunsets, view wildlife, discover nature, and more. Catching a fish is the bonus.
COOKING FISH IN A DISHWASHER
Take a freshly filleted fish and lay it on heavy aluminum foil. Add two slices of butter, a splash of lemon juice and season to taste. Fold the foil tightly and place it on the upper rack of the dishwasher and run through one cycle, or two cycles if it is a large fish.
The dishwasher steam broils the fish in the foil and it is supposedly delicious. I wouldn’t know, since my wife hasn’t let me try it yet. I told her this novel culinary concept was devised by former Tennessee Senator Howard Baker, and you can trust anything a politician tells you, can’t you?
HUMMER TIME
Hummingbirds can take care of themselves, but feeding them is an easy and pleasant way to enjoy them.
You don’t have to use red food color or commercial nectars. The safest, purest nectar you can make for them is taking one-part sugar to four parts warm water and stirring thoroughly. Replace with fresh nectar every 3-5 days, and more often in hot weather.
SOMETHING TO THINK ABOUT
“Climb the mountains and get their good tidings. Nature's peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. The winds will blow their own freshness into you, and the storms their energy, while cares will drop away from you like the leaves of Autumn.”
― John Muir
Larry Whiteley was born and raised in Nixa. He was inducted into the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in honor of his more than 40 years of communicating the great outdoors all over the world through his outdoor articles and radio shows.
