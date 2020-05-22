I don’t know about you, but I am tired of COVID-19 and I’m going fishing. It’s time for me to sample all the great fishing that May has to offer. Mornings might find me fan casting rocky points for walleyes before jigging for slab crappie until sundown. By then, it’s time for bass to start swirling along the banks.
The next day, I might be roll casting wooly worms under some shoreline’s overhanging shrubbery, hoping to catch bull bluegills or trying to match the hatch down on Taneycomo. Topwater bass action on a local pond might be my night activity.
The next morning, I might cast into a school of white bass. Then I’ll head to an Ozarks stream for smallmouth and goggle eye. Feeder creeks should be full of big channel cats, and the larger rivers will have big blues and flatheads, so at night you might find me putting out the jugs or trot lines.
While I am out there fishing, I have no problem practicing social distancing. I don’t have to wear a mask or gloves. I don’t have to hear anything about COVID-19. It’s just me and the fish. It’s like everything is back to normal. Wouldn’t that be nice?
REMEMBER THIS
“Don't wait until you retire to go fishing. Don't even wait until your annual vacation. Go at every opportunity. Things that appear more urgent at the moment may, in the long run, turn out to be far less so.”
—Ted Trueblood
A FISH OF MANY NAMES
Here are a few of many names from around the world for a very popular Missouri fish: jack salmon, yellow pike, gold ring, Susquehanna salmon, bachelor, bank lick, lamplighter, jackfish, dore and pike perch. What is it? The fun to catch and delicious to eat walleye.
PLANT A MUSHROOM GARDEN
A backyard with a lot of shade and persistent dampness is perfect for a mushroom garden. You can grow such delectable mushrooms as the common white button mushroom or the delicious Shitake mushroom, and even the morel mushrooms we try so hard to find each spring.
Just go online and do a search for growing your own mushrooms at home. You will find lots of information and even videos on how to do it. Mushrooms you grow yourself are a delicious treat with all the fish you catch, the wild turkey you harvested or a good venison steak cooked on the backyard grill.
WILDFLOWER PICTURES
Grab the camera or smartphone and get out in the outdoors and enjoy nature’s bounty of wildflowers that abundantly cover the landscape this time of year.
Enjoy the wildflowers, take lots of photos, but leave them just as you found them, so they can be enjoyed by the next person or butterfly.
SOMETHING TO THINK ABOUT
“Seeds of faith are always within us; sometimes it takes a crisis to nourish and encourage their growth.”
—Susan Taylor
Larry Whiteley was born and raised in Nixa. He was inducted into the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in honor of his more than 40 years of communicating the great outdoors all over the world through his outdoor articles and radio shows.
