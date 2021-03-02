Gravel bars on rivers and creeks around the Ozarks are special to me. They have been a part of my life for a long time now. I have played on them, skipped rocks from them, swam from them, fished from them, grabbed suckers from them, camped on them and taken some great naps on them.
This last week of February 2021, I sit on a gravel bar, letting the sun soak its warmth deep into my bones. It has been a long winter and the sun feels good.
Birds are singing. Like me, they are tired of the cold and celebrating with song. The sound of flowing water blends with their chorus. A turkey flies across the creek upstream. Deer wade across the water downstream.
My thoughts are of things I need to do, places I have to go, things I want to go see. I am ready to think about anything but politics and pandemics. As my mind wanders, I poke around in the thousands of rocks that surround me. Tiny rocks, small rocks, medium rocks, large rocks, big rocks. How long had they been here? Where had the water brought them from? How did the holes get in some of the rocks? I stack all the “holy” rocks I find in a pile.
Some will be slipped on to a length of wire and hung in trees around home to serve as weather rocks. When you want to know what the weather is like, you just look outside at the rocks. If they’re wet, it’s raining. If they’re white, it’s snowing. And if they’re moving, it’s very, very windy.
Did you know rocks are like clouds? If you look really close, you see things in them. This one looks like the state of Texas, this one like a heart, this one like the letter W. Here’s one that looks like Dolly Parton. Sometimes your mind sees weird things when you sit alone on a gravel bar on a warm day in February. Try it for yourself sometime. Gravel bars are a wonderful escape from a crazy world.
SOMETHING TO THINK ABOUT
“There is a way that nature speaks, that land speaks. Most of the time we are simply not patient enough, quiet enough, to pay attention to the story.”
–Linda Hogan
FRIED CATFISH
Just thinking about those two words makes you hungry doesn’t it? Maybe fried potatoes and onions, baked beans and, of course, corn bread with them. Don’t just think about it, go catch a mess of late winter catfish.
Not many fishermen think about trying for catfish during late winter, but those who do have good success using minnows or cut bait on the bottom and not moving it. Sometimes, catfish suspend in the water this time of year if shad are around. Use minnows, jigs, or spoons. Then, go home and put the skillet on the stove.
For more than 40 years, Nixa native Larry Whiteley has been communicating about the great outdoors across America through newspaper and magazine articles, as well as a syndicated radio show heard in all 50 states and around the world on the American Forces Radio Network.
