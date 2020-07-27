There’s more to fishing than just catching fish. It helps, of course, but if you only go fishing to catch fish, you're missing the point.
Instead, go to be close to nature, to sit in one place by yourself so quietly that you blend in with your surroundings. Go fishing to be with friends and family. To watch your kids or grandkids catch fish is sometimes better than catching fish yourself.
While fishing, you are a witness to beautiful sunrises and sunsets, eagles and hawks flying in a bright blue sky, deer and turkey coming to the water’s edge, beaver building a home of sticks.
Part of the fun is to go out where the fish are and try to get them to bite. If you do a good job, you'll probably catch fish. If you don't catch fish, you'll still have the satisfaction of being out in our great outdoors.
Most people fish to eat them and they are delicious and good for you but more importantly, going fishing is good for your soul.
SOMETHING TO THINK ABOUT
“The best remedy for those who are afraid, lonely or unhappy is to go outside, somewhere where they can be quite alone with the heavens, nature and God. Because only then does one feel that all is as it should be and that God wishes to see people happy, amidst the simple beauty of nature. As longs as this exists, and it certainly always will, I know that then there will always be comfort for every sorrow, whatever the circumstances may be. And I firmly believe that nature brings solace in all troubles.”
—Anne Frank
BAKING SODA
On camping trips, the baking soda you use for cooking can also substitute for the toothpaste and the deodorant you forgot and left at home.
CAT TIP
Because catfish have a great sense of smell, fishermen like to use stinky bait to catch them. But, it is also this great sense of smell that can keep catfish from taking your bait.
They can detect extremely minute concentrations of whatever is on your hands when you put your bait on the hook like insect repellant, sunscreen, tobacco and gasoline. When they do, they will not take your bait.
NIGHTCRAWLER TRICK
When you put a nightcrawler on a jig hook, don’t loop him on. Instead, hook him where he looks more natural behind the jig. Doing so makes the jig and nightcrawler combo a lot more appealing to a fish. The best time of the year for combining the nightcrawler with a jig is the warm weather months of summer.
NATURE FACT
All ladybugs have two, nine, or fifteen spots on their back. Now, I want to meet the guy who checked all the ladybugs to see how many spots they had on their backs. I’m kind of worried about him.
Larry Whiteley was born and raised in Nixa. He was inducted into the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in honor of his more than 40 years of communicating the great outdoors all over the world through his outdoor articles and radio shows.
