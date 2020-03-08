Looking at the night sky from a location far from city lights has inspired many people. One sees a multitude of stars, with most of the stars being very dim. It also raises questions for the observer. Did the universe always exist, or did it have a beginning?
Until the early 1920s, the pervading model was that the universe had always existed. It was called the Steady State theory.
But questions remained unanswered. If the universe had always existed, then the sky at night should be bright, with every star that existed in the universe visible, because the light from every star would have time to reach Earth.
Yet, the sky is dark at night. This was the “dark night sky paradox.” Though not the first, Heinrich Olbers argued that the Steady State theory wasn’t possible due to the sky at night being dark. This issue with the age of the universe and the dark night sky was given the name of “Olbers’ Paradox.”
One of the first persons to give a reason for this paradox was Edgar Allan Poe. Best known for his short stories of mystery and the macabre, he proposed that the answer to the dark night sky paradox was because of several issues. He proposed that there was a finite size to the observable universe, a finite age to the universe, and that the speed of light is finite. Because of these issues, only a limited number of stars can be seen at night. This information was presented in Poe’s “Eureka: A prose Poem” published in 1848. It was not scientific, but Poe’s conclusions led to the view that the universe had a beginning.
In 1948, Ralph Alpher and Robert Herman first proposed that if the universe had a beginning, then there should be leftover radiation from this event. They never discovered such radiation.
It wasn’t until the mid 1960s that this radiation was found. Allan Penzias and Robert Wilson discovered the cosmic microwave background radiation that existed wherever they pointed their radio telescope. Both Penzias and Wilson received the Nobel Prize in physics in 1978 for their discovery.
The question of the birth of the universe has now been answered. Both professional and amateur astronomers look at the night sky to the multitude of questions that haven’t been answered.
Spring, vernal equinox, officially begins on March 19.
Venus will be visible in the evenings this month. It will be above the moon on the March 28.
Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars will very close together in the morning skies this month. Jupiter will be the brightest, with Mars closest to Jupiter, and Saturn next to Mars. Look for the moon to be close this trio of planets on the morning of March 18.
The Springfield Astronomical Society will host its next meeting on March 24, at 7 p.m. It will be held at the Library Center, which is located at 4653 South Campbell Ave. For more information, visit the club’s web site at http://www.springfieldastronomy.org.
Dale Flippo is a longtime resident of Clever and a member of the Springfield Astronomical Society. He writes a column each month for the Christian County Headliner News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.