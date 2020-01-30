Up until the start of the new year, John Perry had stepped foot in Missouri only once several years ago when he helped his daughter move to take a job in Chicago and the family stayed the night in St. Louis.
“We stayed in a great hotel right there by the Arch. It was really cold and I was in my shorts because in Mississippi you wear shorts all the time,” Perry said. “I went outside and oh my gosh it was 15 degrees and I froze.”
Perry wasn’t tuned off by the cold and is welcoming his move to the Show-Me State, and Nixa in particular, to take over as the Eagles’ new head football coach. He was introduced by Nixa administrators to the media and the Nixa School Board Thursday afternoon and met his players this evening.
Perry comes to Nixa from his hometown and alma mater of Lowell, Mississippi. He’s naturally a bit bittersweet to leave behind lifelong friends, but thrilled with the opportunity to expand his horizons in the Ozarks.
“We are fixing to embrace a lot of new experiences,” Perry said. “I’m going to tell you, man, that’s exciting. That fires me up, to see new things and do new things. We live on this earth one time and I want to make the most of my time. I’m fired up to be in Missouri and fired up to be in Nixa.”
Perry’s resume at Pearl is topped by a Class 6A state championship in 2017, a state runner-up finish in 2016 and four regional championships. He was the Mississippi Class 6A Coach Of The Year in 2016 and 2017.
He averaged nearly nine wins a season at Pearl with a career record of 107-48 (.690 winning percentage). Pearl’s 16-0 state championship season marked only the third time in Mississippi history a team had reached 16 wins in a season.
Pearl was ranked as high as 19th nationally by USA Today during the 2017 season.
Nixa chose Perry from a pool of 43 applicants from nine states.
“When searching for someone to carry on the tradition that previous coaches have built, we had high expectations,” athletics director Brandon Clark said. “Coach Perry has met those (expectations) and has provided a vision for the program in the years ahead.”
Perry relates his father and mother shaped him greatly and credits his father in particular for his open-minded approach to taking a job 400 miles from home.
“My Dad was a bootleg preacher and he had a little file folder,” Perry said. “He had all his lessons in there. When he got to his last lesson, he would come in and say it was time to find a new church, that they needed to hear a new voice. I always said, 'Why don't you find a new lesson' But I think there’s some truth in that.
“I think coaching is kind of like being a mayor,” he added. “They put term limits on mayors for a reason. There are times even a school needs a new voice. I feel great about what we have done at Pearl and one of my coaches is going to take over there and I think he will be great. I think Pearl will be in great hands and I hope Nixa will be in great hands. We’re going to chase some very large dreams.
“Pearl is home. But really home is wherever (my wife) and our two kids go lay our heads down at night. This is going to be our home.”
It was soon after Perry arrived back in Perry from his interview at Nixa that received all the confirmation he needed to know he would take the Eagles’ job, if offered.
“We came up and looked around here and took everything in," Perry said. "Then, we went home and I told my wife that when I walked into our weight room (at Pearl) it hit me like a ton of bricks, ‘I want to be at Nixa.’ I want to go chase a dream that hasn’t come to realization here as far as a state championship.
“We couldn’t pass up this opportunity,” he added. “I’m anxious and fired up to try to repeat what we’ve done (at Pearl) some place else. I’m a competitive person, just like most folks. I want to embrace this new challenge and chase new goals and new visions.”
