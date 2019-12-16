Richard Rehagen reports he didn’t know this would be his final go-around at Nixa in the pre-season, during the season or even as the season came to an end. But all along he realized retirement was in his near future.
Rehagen made the move to retire official Sunday by announcing his decision to step aside as Nixa’s head coach at the football program’s awards banquet. He has been on the Eagles’ coaching staff the past 25 years, including the last 12 as head coach.
“I knew this was coming up,” Rehagen said. “You sit there as you go into the year and you don’t know. But I knew the end was close. As the year ends, you figure it out. You get to that spot at the end of the year where you look at it. I’m in a good spot retirement-wise. After getting the years in, I felt like this was the time to do it.”
Rehagen leaves Nixa as the winningest coach in the program’s history. He compiled an 80-57 record, with the pinnacle being the Eagles' Class 4 state runner-up finish in 2014 and state quarterfinal appearances in 2009, 2011 and 2015.
Rehagen’s coaching career began in the late 1980s as a student-assistant at Springfield Catholic for three years while attending college at Missouri State, or Southwest Missouri State at that time. When he began college, he wasn’t sure what career path he would pursue.
“I knew I wanted to get back to football. It meant so much to me," he said. "When I went to college and asked myself, ‘What am I going to do?,' I went the education route and am so glad I did.”
Rehagen was a guard during his glory days at Springfield Central. He never would have guessed he would become a defensive-minded coach. Defense started to became his niche during his three years as an assistant at Buffalo .
“A long time ago I thought of myself as an offensive coach,” he said. “For my first assignment at Buffalo, I got shifted to mainly being a defensive coach. That became my emphasis and I got to love defense. I love the whole bit of coaching, but defense is what I really got into. Man, it’s a lot of fun.”
Rehagen’s initial interest in coming to Nixa had to do with his relationship with former Eagles coach Matt Stringer.
“Matt and I go way back,” Rehagen said. “He was needing an assistant and I was able to get on coaching with him as defensive coordinator and stayed.”
Rehagen later worked at Nixa under head coach Joel Wells. During his 13 years as an assistant, Rehagen balked at opportunities to go elsewhere.
“I always wanted to be a head coach. It was something I aspired to do,” he said. “I can tell you I did look at some other places. I never left because I felt I was in a better spot than any other spot I could have been at back then. I realized Nixa was a great school and stayed. I stayed in a spot where it was good.”
Nixa’s best season under Rehagen came in 2014, when the Eagles started 1-4 before winning eight straight and advancing to the Class 5 state championship game. Nixa lost 25-22 to Columbia Battle in the final.
“That team was as resilient as any team I’ve ever been around,” Rehagen said. “We didn’t start the season well. But once we got it rolling, we really got it rolling. Those kids hung together and caught some momentum.”
Rehagen is thankful to have coached his three sons, Ryan, Sam and Zach.
“Those were awesome years for us,” he said. “All the years were awesome, but getting to coach my sons was special. Special memories. I highly recommend it for any coach who has an opportunity to coach his son. It’s not easy at all. But it was awesome for me to be able to do that.”
The Eagles were 5-6 overall, 4-5 and tied for third in the COC and Class 5 District 6 runner-up this year. Next season, they are due to welcome back returning starters at the skills positions offensively and the majority of their linebacking corps.
The 52-year-old Rehagen doesn’t dismiss the notion he may coach elsewhere, but adds he hasn’t had any discussions about coaching elsewhere.
“I have no idea, that’s the truth. I’ll figure it out,” he said about coaching again.
Rehagen’s only current plans are to finish the school year out as a science teacher and then retrieve his rod and reel.
“I love to fish, always have. I haven’t done that a lot lately,” he said. “Now, I’ll have more time to do it."
