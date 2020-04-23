ALUMNI: Brett Hammit, 2018 Nixa grad
COLLEGE: JeffCo baseball
STATS: In his first season of juco ball at Jefferson County, the transfer from Nebraska posted a .263 batting average with four home runs, 22 runs scored and 17 RBIs. He walked 16 times en route to a .416 on-base percentage and had 10 doubles on his way to a .537 slugging percentage.
NOTEWORTHY: Hammit’s four homers were a team-high. He batted .429 in 80 at-bats when putting the ball in play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.