Alumni Update

ALUMNI: Morgan Doyle, 2017 Ozark grad
COLLEGE: Missouri Western track
STATS: During the indoor season this year, Doyle was 16th in the 400 (1:01) at the MIAA Indoor Championships and 15th in the 400 (1:00.87) at the Nebraska Tune-Up.
NOTEWORTHY: Doyle’s personal records are 59.93 in the 400 and 2:28 in the 800. At the Bearcat Open, Doyle competed in the pentathlon and compiled 2,675 points while finishing 17th. In the pentathlon’s five events, she was 10th in the 800, 14th in the shot put, 17th in the long jump and 50 hurdles and 18th in the high jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.