ALUMNI: Noah Suiter,2017 Ozark grad

COLLEGE: Evangel baseball

STATS: Suiter made 20 starts in right field for the Crusaders and finished with a .262 batting average, 13 RBIs, 13 runs scored and seven stolen bases in nine attempts. He walked six times and was hit a by a pitch five times to up his on-base percentage to .364.

NOTEWORTHY: Suiter started the season 7-for-15. That stretch included a 3-for-4 day with four RBIs against William Woods.

