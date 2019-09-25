Nixa's soccer team rolled to a 3-1 triumph versus Branson on Tuesday.
The Eagles (5-3 overall and 3-1 in the COC) received goals from Andrew Anello and Zach Naugle, to go along with and an-goal.
Riley Lister, Naugle and Kyle Hirsch provided assists.
Riley Lister, Naugle and Kyle Hirsch provided assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.