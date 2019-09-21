Nixa, Ozark softball

Ozark's Abby Ford runs from Nixa catcher Emma Vincent.

 Pat Dailey/Headliner News

Monday

Golf — Ozark @ Carl Junction Tournament; Softball — McDonald County @ Nixa; Tennis — Springfield Catholic @ Ozark; Neosho @ Nixa; Volleyball — Clever @ Hollister

Tuesday

Cross Country — Nixa Invitational; Golf — Ozark @ Pearson Tournament; Soccer — Ozark @ Carl Junction; Softball — Branson @ Nixa; Tennis — Ozark @ Willard; Nixa @ Glendale; Clever @ Forsyth; Volleyball — Ozark @ Branson; Nixa @ Willard; Galena @ Clever; Spokane @ New Covenant; Sparta @ Conway; Niangua @ Chadwick

Wednesday

Tennis — Ozark @ Glendale

Thursday

Golf — Ozark, Nixa @ Branson; Soccer — Parkview @ Ozark; Softball — Carl Junction @ Ozark; Tennis — Carthage @ Ozark; Volleyball — Webb City @ Ozark; Clever @ Blue Eye; Spokane @ Reeds Spring; Sparta @ Billings

Friday

Football — Ozark @ Carl Junction; Nixa @ Neosho; Softball — Ozark @ Liberty Tournament; Volleyball — Purdy @ Billings

Saturday

Softball — Ozark @ Liberty Tournament; Aurora, Halfway @ Nixa; Tennis — Nixa Tournament; Volleyball — Clever @ Strafford Volleyfest; Spokane @ Galena Classic

