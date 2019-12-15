Nixa wrestling

Nixa's Deagan Fugitt and the Eagles are at Lee's Summit next weekend.

 Pat Dailey/Headliner News

What's On Tap

Monday

Boys basketball — Sparta @ Ash Grove; Girls basketball — Columbia Rock Bridge @ Nixa; Ash Grove @ Clever; Forsyth @ Spokane; Ava @ Chadwick; Diamond @ Billings

Tuesday

Boys basketball — Glendale @ Nixa; Mansfield @ Spokane; New Covenant @ Chadwick; Billings @ Greenwood; Girls basketball — Spokane @ Mansfield; Billings @ New Covenant; Wrestling — Marshfield, Waynesville @ Ozark; Swimming — Nixa, Ozark @ Multi-School Meet

Thursday

Boys basketball — Bradleyville @ Sparta; Nixa @ Parkview; Girls basketball — West Plains @ Ozark; Kickapoo @ Nixa; Crane @ Clever; Bradleyville @ Sparta; Chadwick@ Seymour; Marionville @ Billings

Friday

Boys basketball — Ozark @ Kickapoo; Bradleyville @ Spokane; Aurora @ Clever; Girls basketball — Bradleyville @ Spokane; Wrestling — Ozark @ KC Stampede; Nixa @ Lee’s Summit Tournament

Saturday

Boys basketball —  Walnut Grove Tournament  @ Ash Grove (Niangua vs Billings, noon; Sparta @ vs. Pierce City, 6:30 p.m.); Girls basketball — Walnut Grove Tournament @ Ash Grove (Galena vs. Sparta, 9 a.m.); Wrestling — Ozark @ KC Stampede; Nixa @ Lee’s Summit Tournament; Swimming — Nixa @ Monett Invitational 

