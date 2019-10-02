Nixa sophomore Alicen Ashley captured first place at the Hermitage Invitational over the weekend.
Ashley ran away from the field, winning by :18 with a time of 19:46.
The Lady Eagles' Emily Harris was 11th (22:45), Nevaeh Page 13th (22:51), Jana Collins 19th (23:37) and Macy Kopp 20th (23:37).
In the boys race, the Eagles' William Kershaw was second (17:12), Wes Hatman third (17:27), Eros Sutaita sixth (17:39) and Kendrick Hall 23rd (19:18)
(0) comments
