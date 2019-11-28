Billings coach Kendall Tilley is emphasizing to the Wildcats to take full advantage of having 6-foot-7 Hayden Fender and 6-5 Jace Bradley patrolling the paint.
Last season, Fender averaged 8.2 points a game. Bradley is playing for the first time.
“We’ve got some good shooters. But we need to utilize the 6-foot-7 and 6-5 guys we have inside,” Tilley said. “We want to expect to throw the ball inside first and see if we can get something easy, before we settle for an outside jump shot. We’re still learning. We need to look inside first. We can even let the big guys kick it back out and get some easy 3s that way, instead of coming down and thinking 3 first.
“We’ve had some bigs in the past, but they were not true post guys,” he added. “I think the two bigs we’ve got now are pretty good in the post and are going to get a lot better. I’m looking forward to seeing how those two are going to work together inside. We can also bring in a couple other bigs.”
On the perimeter, Billings has proven performers in Colton Plowman, Jacob Henry, Kyler Tennis, Brayden Ray and Newt Newkirk.
Plowman is coming off a sophomore season in which he put up 13.6 points a game. Tennis’ norms last season were 8.6 points and 5.0 boards a night.
Billings’ jayvee went 16-0 last season.
“We have high expectations,” Tilley said. “We’ve got guys who have had playing time and had success. But it’s going to take time for these guys to jell on the varsity level.”
Billings debuts tonight at Chadwick. Other highlights for the Wildcats include a visit to defending Class 2 state champion Greenwood and their annual SWCL wars. Also, Billings will be out to repeat as Walnut Grove Tournament champions.
