Billings' volleyball team swept Forsyth 25-16, 25-19 Monday.
The Lady Wildcats' Bailey Groves led the winners with a dozen kills and 11 digs. Bailie Williams dished out 19 assists, Morgan Heimer collected seven kills and 10 digs and Emma Datma contributed 13 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.