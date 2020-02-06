Jackson Bray is well on his way to joining what is likely a rare group of Missouri prep athletes to have lettered in four different sports. By the time he graduates, he hopes to have 17 total varsity letters.
Bray, a Spokane junior, is a man of all seasons. He’s currently shooting hoops, after competing in cross country in the fall and will close out the school year by running track and teeing off in golf in the spring.
Bray has followed that path each year since he’s been in high school and plans to do so next year as a senior. The odd number of letters he’s due to earn goes back to his freshman year, when he also gave baseball a try.
“My Mom said, ‘No more three sports in the spring,’” Bray said. ‘I wasn’t horrible at baseball. But it wasn’t for me. That put a lot on my plate.”
Indeed, Bray is as busy as can be Monday through Friday. In addition to his workload relating to sports, he’s active in Student Council, Future Business Leaders of America, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
That’s not all, Bray is also enrolled in an engineering class with the Greater Ozarks Center For Advanced Professional Studies.
“I try to get involved in a little bit of everything to get the whole high school experience,” Bray said. “Not many people know all the programs I’m in, except for my parents. Right now, I’m balancing getting up in the morning to do weights at 6:45, then driving to Springfield (for GOCAPS), coming back for school and having basketball practice after school. Somehow, I manage all of that. It’s a long day.
“It’s tiring,” he added. “But I feel like I’m doing a pretty good job balancing all the sports I do and my academics.”
Bray is enjoying success in the classroom and in his athletic endeavors.
He’s a candidate to be Spokane’s Class of 2021 valedictorian while currently carrying a 3.97 grade-point average. He’ll take the ACT for the first time this month.
He’s qualified for State in cross country and track, was the Owls’ No. 2 golfer last year and as a likely three-year starter in basketball is on pace to join Spokane’s 1,000-point club either late this season or early next season.
“It’s been fun to be able to go to State and be part of that experience,” Bray said. “I think in golf this year will be our year.”
There’s no doubting which sport is Bray’s favorite.
“It’s tough to focus on just one, although I do just have basketball in the summer. All the others keep me in shape for basketball, except for golf which is pretty much just a hobby,” he said. “Basketball is the sport I look to pursue after high school.”
Bray is thankful to have the opportunity attending a small school affords, but can’t help but wonder if minimizing his sports at a larger school would maximize his talents.
“I‘ve had the opportunity to be successful in a lot of sports. But I feel if I went to a bigger school, I’d be able to focus on one sport and maybe succeed more than I have here,” Bray said. “But I feel glad to have had the opportunity to be part of four very successful teams here. I’m very proud of that.”
