Carly Debriyn powered Clever's volleyball team to the Class 2 District 11 semifinal round.
The Lady Jays downed Spokane 25-20, 25-20 in first-round action Monday.
Debriyn netted 10 kills for the winners. Annakate Riley served for a pair of aces and Kenna Wise collected 13 assists and 14 digs.
Clever (18-10-4) advances to meet Fair Grove (18-14) Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.
