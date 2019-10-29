Clever volleyball

Carly Debryin

 Headliner Sports

Carly Debriyn powered Clever's volleyball team to the Class 2 District 11 semifinal round.

The Lady Jays downed Spokane 25-20, 25-20 in first-round action Monday. 

Debriyn netted 10 kills for the winners. Annakate Riley served for a pair of aces and Kenna Wise collected 13 assists and 14 digs.
 
Clever (18-10-4) advances to meet Fair Grove (18-14) Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.
 
 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.