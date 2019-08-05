The Queen City Crush claimed the Show-Me Collegiate League championship appropriately in comeback fashion Saturday.
The Crush bounced back from an 0-6 start to their season and rallied from a six-run, ninth-inning deficit to beat the Springfield Cobras 13-12 in the league’s championship game.
With two outs in the ninth and the Crush trailing 12-9, Kit Cawley delivered a three-run double to tie the score and Tanner Kellerstras brought home Cawley with an RBI-single for what proved to be the winning run.
Sam Webb retired the Cobras 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth and the Crush’s celebration was on.
The wild finale saw the teams combine for 18 walks and 17 strikeouts.
The Cobras, the regular-season champions, were in control up until the ninth inning. Starting pitcher Ethan Paschke held the Crush to one run over the first five innings.
The Cobras’ biggest lead was 7-1 after six innings. Cole McBride was 2-for-3 with four RBIs, Anthony Herron was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Mason Hull and Ian O’Malley both also had two hits.
McBride was hitting only .227 entering the game.
The Crush plated five runs in the seventh, before scoring seven in the ninth.
Trent Turner was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Jordan Yates was 2-for-5 with two RBIs for the Crush.
Cawley had endured ab 0-for-4 night prior to his three-run double in the ninth. Kellerstras’ game-winning hit capped his 3-for-6 night.
