There's a reason why even the most avid sports fans complain about basketball burnout, but never utter a word about getting too much of any other sport. Basketball season is much, much, much too long.
Locally, games involving our seven prep teams tipped off Nov. 22 and the final contest ended March 11. Do the math, remember it's a leap year, and the hoops season encompassed 111 days and nights.
That's at least 21 days and nights too many for my taste.
A rough estimate is I attended 70 basketball games this winter. I would have been fine with 50.
When the Missouri State High Schools Activities Association inexplicably pushed back the start of its athletics calendar for this school year by one week, there shouldn't have been a need to make a change with basketball season.
March Madness on the high schools front traditionally was reserved only for post-season drama involving state tournament games. Now, everybody is still playing in March.
For comparison's sake, consider that baseball games get under way Friday. From that point, it will be 53 days until regular-season play is complete.
There was a time years ago when basketball was my favorite participant and spectator sport. I knew my time shooting hoops would come to an end, but didn't imagine so many other sports becoming more interesting for me to watch. Overkill is the reason why.
More MSHSAA misgivings
By all accounts from those who should know, MSHSAA will announce it is expanding basketball to six classes effective the 2020-2021 school year.
I surely don't remember there being an outcry for such a move. Matter of fact, I'm still in disagreement with MSHSAA's move to expand to five classes 15 or so years ago.
A state championship already isn't what it used to be. What will the quality of some state champion teams be in the future?
This past weekend's Final Four games at the Classes 1-3 level gave proof there are only so many legit state champion-caliber teams. The average margin of victory in the 12 semifinal contests was 15 points. For the six championship games, the average winning margin was 20 points.
Take away Cardinal Ritter crushing Charleston 86-32 in the thrilling Class 3 boys final and the average margin of victory in the championship games was still 13.2 points.
Of course, more classes will mean less District teams. Ozark was part of a four-team field in Class 5 District 9. One win, most often against an opponent with a losing record, and you're playing for a district title. That will become the norm with six classes.
Kudos to Osborne, Eagles
Even with Nixa falling to Kickapoo in the Class 5 District 11 final, this season rates as one of Jay Osborne’s best coaching jobs covering his 29 years leading the Eagles.
Nixa shared the COC championship with Joplin and won 21 games, its highest win total in three years. The Eagles' rotation down the stretch included two seniors, three juniors, two sophomores and a freshman.
"I don't know how much influence I have on them," Osborne said. "They're great kids. The Ozark loss was an embarrassment. We responded well since then.
"Some people think I can't coach a lick and some people think I can coach," he added. "Coaches get too much credit for a win and too much blame for a loss."
Final thoughts
Best game I saw all winter featured the Sparta and Blue Eye girls in the Sparta Tournament championship game, with Blue Eye winning 49-46. The Nixa boys beating Hartville 48-46 ranks as runner-up.
Ozark's boys and girls teamed combined to play 58 games on their way to District championships. They each played only six games at home. The Tigers didn't debut at home until Jan. 14 versus Branson and went 6-0 at home. The Lady Tigers were 5-1 at home.
Against in-state foes, the Lady Tigers played five games against four teams with 20 wins or more and four games against three teams all with 18 wins. COC champion Carl Junction is in the Class 4 Final Four. In addition, two out-of-state Ozark opponents are playing in state tournaments. Jonesboro Nettleton is 27-5 and playing for the Arkansas Class 5A championship this week and Oklahoma City Classen SAS is 22-3 and playing in the Oklahoma Class 4A State Tournament.
Did anyone else notice during Ozark's Sectional games last week how dimly-lit the gym at Camdenton is? Nice place otherwise.
Praise for the officiating at Camdenton. It was refreshing to see physicality allowed to be in play. The officiating in our area is all about finesse and free throws, no doubt contributing to my basketball burnout.
I haven't seen an All-COC Girls Team released, yet. Surely, CJ's Katie Scott will be named Player of The Year over Branson's Priscilla Williams. Hard to take voting for post-season honors for granted, though. The Class 5 District 11 Girls Team did not include Nixa's Rhianna Gibbons, despite her game-high 22 points in the championship game. Apparently, how you play during District games has nothing to do with All-District teams and makes them meaningless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.