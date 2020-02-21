Ozark and Nixa wrestlers combined to win seven of their 11 first-round matches at the Class 4 State Wrestling Tournament on Thursday.
For the Tigers, first-round winners included Braxton Strick (126), Clayton Moison (138), Kale Conway (160) and Hunter Tennison (285).
Strick recorded a pin in 2:55 to beat Ben Stubblefield, of Eureke, while Moison (Ozark) 36-15 won by a 13-5 major decision over Griffin Horman, of Jackson, Conway pinned Augustus Lodholz, of St. Louis University, in 2:42 and Tennison won 3-1 versus Stevie Gabb, of Fort Osage.
Ozark's Lucas Campbell (120), Elijah Maskrod (132) and Riley Sundlie (152) all dropped their openers.
For the Eagles, opening-round winners included Zan Fugitt (106), Peyton Moore (113) and Deagan Fugitt (120).
Zan Fugitt picked up a 13-1 major decision over Nathan Wishne, Lee's Summit. Moore also won by major decision, 12-2, over Michael Roberts, of Francis Howell. Deagan Fugitt won 2-0 versus Devin Haag, of Seckman.
The Eagles' John Gholson (220) lost in the first round.
Nixa's girls wrestling team won its first five matches, with Ashlyn Eli (103) and Kirsten Fugitt (125) both advancing to the semifinal round.
In opening round action Thursday, Eli won by a fall over Sarah Kussman, of Marceline, in 1:10, while Fugitt won a 5-3 decision over Paige Wehrmeister, of Parkway West and Harmony Rust (166) 31-5 posted a pin in 3:38 against Chloe Williams, of Smithville.
Eli went on to record another pin in quarterfinal action Friday and Fugitt rallied to win 10-7. Rust lost her quarterfinal match.
