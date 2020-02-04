Sparta suffered its first SWCL setback Monday, as the Lady Trojans fell to Blue Eye 65-54.
Laney Humble’s 22 points paced Sparta. Megan Brown added 10 points and Shelby McMurry and Alyssa Diers both had 10.
Tate, Spokane victorious
Paige Tate’s 31-point performance powered Spokane to a 57-44 win against Billings. Raylen Wallace added 20 points for the Lady Owls (12-7 overall and 3-0 in the SWCL).
Clever tumbles
Clever dropped a 71-55 decision against Skyline. The Lady Jays’ Allie Clevenger had 27 points and Mackenzie Simpson 11.
