Sparta's girls basketball team started its season by whipping Reeds Spring 63-30 Monday.
The Lady Trojans received 16 points Laney Humble, 10 from Megan Brown, nine from Shelby McMurry, eight from Natalie Wilks and seven from Alysssa Diers.
For Humble, Brown and Wilks, it was the freshmen's high school debut.
Sparta hosts Hartville, a Class 2 Final Four team last season, next week.
Lady Owls go to 2-0
Spokane's girls basketball team debuted at home by downing Monett 56-38.
Paige Tate, Micayla McClure and Raylen Wallace outscored Monett by themselves, with Tate netting 25 points, McClure 13 and Wallace 10.
The Lady Owls are 2-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.