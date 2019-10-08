Ozark's golf team was runner-up in Class 2 District 5 action at Marshfield on Monday.
The Lady Tigers totaled a 352, second to Glendale's 320.
Ozark's Elizabeth Freeman shot an 83 to finish fifth individually. Maddie Jenkins and Georgia Fraser both posted an 88 to tie for ninth, Maddie Greenlee carded a 93 to take 12th and Olivia Hanks had a 107 for 26th.
Nixa was seventh with a 451. Emily Edwards' 109 and Shelbi Miller's 110 topped the Lady Eagles.
Ozark takes part in Sectionals at Pleasant Hope next week.
